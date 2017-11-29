Amazon Publishing launches new imprint; Why the AT&T/Time Warner deal matters to journalists

Amazon’s publishing company is launching a new imprint. Amazon Original Stories will focus on books of both fiction and nonfiction “that can be read in a single sitting” by authors like Joyce Carol Oates, Dodai Stewart, Eddie Huang, W. Kamau Bell, and more.

NPR announced that executive editor Edith Chapin will take over the duties of news editor David Sweeney, who left the company yesterday after three women filed sexual harassment complaints against him.

Margaret Sullivan explores how attacks on the media—like the sting operation by Project Veritas against the Washington Post—could end up increasing trust in journalism. Sullivan writes that the continued attacks on the credibility of “the reality-based press” has required journalists to become more transparent about what and how they report. “Newspeople used to joke that readers should never be allowed to see how the sausage is made. Now we need to show that messy process as clearly as possible,” she writes. “Our very credibility depends on it.”

At The Atlantic, Julia Ioffe writes that the Trump administration’s block of the AT&T/Time Warner merger, which is rumored to be over Time Warner’s ownership of CNN, “should be a wake-up call for American journalists.” Ioffe looks to Russia, where the journalism of independent news organizations like TVRain and RBC have been shut down through financial pressure rather than physical intimidation. “The death of independent Russian media . . . was achieved by applying subtle political pressure on large businesses whose media properties, or the advertisements they placed in the media, were just a small, dispensable part,” she writes. “And though Time Warner and AT&T are going to contest the Trump administration’s decision in court, who knows if the next media owner will decide it’s too expensive—and exposes the rest of his assets to too much risk?”

Politico reports that CNN will not attend the White House’s Christmas party this year. “In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests,” a spokesperson said. “We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”