Daniel Alarcón on his literary influences; Sexism on morning TV

Wired will switch to a metered paywall early next year. “The simple reason that we’re going to a paywall model is that I think it’s going to make money, and I’d like us to make more money,” editor in chief Nick Thompson explained. “The deeper reason we’re going to a paywall model is because you need to hedge against the future.”

Syfy is developing a TV series based on George R. R. Martin’s 1980 novella, Nightflyers. The network has ordered ten episodes of the series, which may air as early as next summer.

Elena Ferrante’s publishers say that the reclusive novelist has not given up on writing books.

Electric Literature talks to Daniel Alarcón about journalism, literary influences, and his new short story collection, The King Is Always Above the People. Alarcón says that although he is an avid reader, he hasn’t been able to find much of his favorite writers in his own work. “I read so much Borges when I was younger,” he said, “but see almost none of him in my work, which, as you might imagine, is a tremendous disappointment.”

In the wake of Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor’s respective firings yesterday, New York Times television critics James Poniewozik and Margaret Lyons discuss sexual harassment and sexism in the entertainment industry, especially on morning shows. The two point to the artificial intimacy and family-style bond promoted by such programs as encouraging sexism. Poniewozik noted the “weird gender assumptions built in,” like the notion “that you need a man and a woman hosting—like a mom and dad—and that, often, the man is cast as the one who lends gravitas and authority.” Lyons hopes that the recent shake-ups at shows like CBS This Morning and Today will push the programs to “grapple with this as a process, like when Katie Couric taught us about cancer screenings. ‘Welcome back to the third hour of Today. Later, we’ll talk about restorative justice. But first, here’s how the patriarchy is bad for everyone.’”