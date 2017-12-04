Emma Cline calls plagiarism suit “ludicrous”

Emma Cline’s ex-boyfriend Chaz Reetz-Laiolo has sued the novelist, claiming that Cline plagiarized him in The Girls, her 2015 novel loosely based on the Manson Family. In a countersuit, Cline calls Reetz-Laiolo’s complaint “ludicrous.” Cline’s agent, Bill Clegg, calls the dispute “heartbreaking and enraging.”

Geraldo Rivera is apologizing for what he is calling “tawdry” descriptions of his relationships with women that appear in his 1991 memoir, Exposing Myself.

Rizzoli books has announced that it’s launching a new imprint.

Oregon Live revisits the early career of the late cult novelist Katherine Dunn.

The 92nd Street Y has announced that it will hold a public memorial for John Ashbery on December 13, featuring Maxine Groffsky, Elizabeth Hazan, Ann Lauterbach, Dara Wier, Trevor Winkfield and musical performances by Dashon Burton and the Brentano String Quartet.

Brian Evenson has written a critical-study-slash-memoir about Raymond Carver’s What We Talk about When We Talk about Love.