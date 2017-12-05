Sam Shepard’s last book; Emily Dutton on writing as a new parent

The Pulitzer Prizes will no longer limit the Breaking News award to local media. According to a press release by the organization, “breaking news entries will now include coverage related to news events of consequence, whether they are produced by a local, state or national news organization.”

Al Tompkins explores why newsrooms are are more susceptible to sexual harassment than other workplaces.

PBS is replacing Charlie Rose with rebroadcasts of Christiane Amanpour’s eponymous CNN show.

Bill O’Reilly is being sued by one of the women that he settled a sexual harassment claim with. Rachel Bernstein, who came to a settlement agreement with O’Reilly in 2002, is suing both O’Reilly and Fox News for statements made to the New York Times and other papers that violate the non-disparagement clause in their agreement.

The New York Times looks at how Sam Shepard’s writing style changed after he was diagnosed with ALS and how he explored living with the disease in the stories in his final book, Spy of the First Person. The book, out today from Knopf and largely dictated by Shepard after he could no longer type or write longhand, “is an unvarnished, intimate portrait of a man facing the end of his life, as he reflects on his past and observes how his own body has betrayed him.”

Emily Dutton talks about her new book, Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Marijuana in America, and the difficulties of writing as a new parent. Dutton says that most of the book was written soon after the birth of her first child. “There was a lot of multitasking going on,” she remembered. “I fear that some of that crept into the writing. There are places I wish I could start over again and rewrite more clearly and eloquently, and take away the exhaustion of early parenthood.”