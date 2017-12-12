Jennifer Szalai hired as “New York Times” nonfiction critic; Former Gawker staff hope to buy back website

Simeon Booker, reporter and Washington bureau chief for Jet and Ebony, died last weekend at 99 years old. Booker “was the first black reporter to work full-time at the Washington Post and, as a writer at Jet, was one of the first journalists to cover Emmett Till’s murder.

Jennifer Szalai has been hired as the New York Time’s new nonfiction critic. Szalai is currently an editor at the paper’s Book Review, and will start her new position in January.

Tina Turner has sold an autobiography to Atria Books. Tina Turner: My Love Story will cover “everything from ‘finding love’ to surviving a ‘life-threatening illness’ she had not previously disclosed,” and will be published next October.

The Paris Review’s board of directors has released a statement addressing the resignation of the magazine’s most recent editor, Lorin Stein. Managing editor Nicole Rudick will take over as acting editor while a search committee finds the next editor.

The New Yorker has fired reporter Ryan Lizza after learning of his alleged sexual misconduct. CNN has taken him off the air, and Georgetown University, where Lizza worked as an adjunct lecturer, said he will no longer teach there.

Former Gawker staff, including founding editor Elizabeth Spiers, have created a Kickstarter in order to raise $500,000 to buy the defunct website out of bankruptcy. If they raise the money but are unable to purchase the website before someone else—like Peter Thiel, who funded Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker Media and has considered purchasing the site himself—the group plans “to launch a new publication intended to capture the ‘Gawker ethos.’”