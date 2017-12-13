Sean Spicer writing book on Trump; Amazon’s most read books of 2017

The Guardian’s US website will be edited by Dreamers through this Wednesday. Itzel Guillen, Irving Hernandez, Allyson Durate, and Justino Mora began commissioning essays, commentary, and photography for the project in October, with the hopes of convincing congress to take action on DACA. “These are inspiring, imaginative and resourceful young adults whose lives are currently being disrupted, and potentially destroyed, by politics,” said John Mulholland, acting editor of the Guardian US. “Our project is an attempt to give them a voice and the power to tell their stories.”

Sean Spicer is writing a book that will “set the record straight” about Trump’s presidency and campaign. The Briefing will be published in July by Regnery.

Amazon has released their list of this year’s most read books. Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Stephen King’s It lead for fiction, while Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck and J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy top the nonfiction list.

At n+1, Justin E.H. Smith reflects on the work of William Gass, who died last week at 93.

Shira Hanau asks former public editors and other media critics whether the New York Times’s Reader Center is an adequate replacement for the paper’s public editor. In his memo announcing the job’s elimination, Arthur Sulzberger Jr. reasoned that the direct access to reporters through social media made the role obsolete. But the paper’s first public editor, Dan Okrent, says that social media makes the public editor’s job even more necessary. “When you have a chorus of people, nobody has authority,” he said. “A public editor doing his or her job well has both the authority and the ability to cut through the static.”