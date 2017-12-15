A.G. Sulzberger named “New York Times” publisher; Clarice Lispector’s truth-bending nonfiction

New York Times deputy publisher A.G. Sulzberger will take over as publisher of the paper starting next year. He succeeds his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., who will serve as chairman of the New York Times Company. The younger Sulzberger, who headed the team that created the paper’s “innovation report” three years ago, said that he doesn’t plan to make any drastic changes in the near future. “I am a unapologetic champion for this institution and its journalistic mission,” he said. “And I’ll continue to be that as publisher.”

Gabrielle Bellot reflects on Clarice Lispector’s truth-bending newspaper columns. In the barely-edited crônicas, Bellot writes, Lispector “sought something deep, expansive, and, at times, unsettling, a tugging and ripping at the cartographic corners of truth, which sometimes resulted in a more beautiful fabric, if one that no longer depicted a true map of the world.”

A Secret Sisterhood authors Emily Midorikawa and Emma Claire Sweeney explain how Jane Austen is a “role model for the #MeToo generation.”

Actor and Otherworld co-author Jason Segel talks to the Times’s “By the Book” column about inspiration, classic books, and David Foster Wallace. Segel said that reading Infinite Jest as part of a book club “was truly one of the most gratifying experiences” of his life. “A group of four grown men sitting around talking about dissatisfaction and loneliness was far more comfortable than I would have imagined,” he remembered. “I highly recommend it, with or without a book.”