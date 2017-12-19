Kristen Roupenian sells debut novel after “Cat Person”; Han Kang on migraines and writing

Kristen Roupenian, author of the viral New Yorker short story “Cat Person,” has sold her debut novel to a publisher in the UK, and a bidding war on the US rights for the book has reached over $1 million.

Elif Shafak talks to the New York Times about her new novel, Three Daughters of Eve.

Novelist Han Kang tells The Guardian that if it wasn’t for her migraines, she may not have become a writer at all. “My migraines are always reminding me that I am human,” she explained. “Because when a migraine comes, I have to stop my work, my reading, my routine, so it’s always making me humble, helping me realise I’m mortal and vulnerable.”

At the Times, Rachel Abrams details her attempts to convince Google that she is still alive. Abrams found that searching for her name on the site brings up biographical details about “a better-known writer with the same name,” who died four years ago.

The Verge reports that Twitter’s new rules about threatening and abusive content will apply to actions both on and off the platform, but that they do not apply to “military and government entities.”

Washington City Paper employees will have their pay cut by 40 percent next year. Besides dropping editorial salaries to less than $30,000 per year, the move is “guaranteed to destroy morale even more inside the paper,” which has been up for sale for three months.

The Atlantic is reintroducing a paywall to its website. Beginning in January, readers will be able to access ten articles per month before subscribing. The magazine said the change is not “a desperation move”—rather, they are responding to changing ideas about paying for digital content. “We’re looking around and seeing peers who we respect getting people to pay for their digital content,” president Bob Cohn said. “We live in a world of Netflix and Hulu and Spotify, where people are willing to pay for digital services.”