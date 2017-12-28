Ronan Farrow on reporting the Harvey Weinstein story; Undercovered books of 2017

Literary Hub contributors detail the books published over the past year that they wished had gotten more attention. Claire Messud recommends Paul Yoon’s The Mountain, while Tracy K. Smith recommends Alicia Suskin Ostriker’s Waiting for the Light.

BuzzFeed White House reporter Adrian Carrasquillo has been fired after an investigation into inappropriate messages he sent to a coworker.

Crooked Media talks to NBC correspondent and New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow about his reporting on Harvey Weinstein and the movement against sexual harassment and assault that followed the story’s publication. “It’s understandable and I think mostly a good thing that we’re having hard conversations about those issues now, but I do think in the end we’re going to need to separate out the different types of behavior we’re talking about,” he said. “As we cope with this initial and completely appropriate moment of anguish about these issues, start to then find equilibrium in how we respond to each of the different variants we’re talking about.”

The Wall Street Journal talks to Facebook contractors about their work monitoring the site for violent, sexual, or otherwise banned content.

Over the past year, Fox News has increased the staff of its website to more than one hundred employees in an effort to compete with conservative news sites like Breitbart and the Daily Caller. As a result, the tone of its reporting has changed: Politico’s Jason Schwartz writes that “a website that has been more closely identified with Shepard Smith’s brand of reporting has now moved closer to the mold of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.”

Longtime celebrity reporter George Wayne reflects on Donald Trump’s changes over the past three decades. “It’s like watching an ogre metastasize. I’m just thinking a lot of us knew the man who was so fun and so charming, he always had his quirks,” he remembered. “Who knew that he would become this Islamaphobic, homophobic racist?”