Jamil Smith on marketing bigotry; Margaret Sullivan on the dangers of indifference

The full manuscript of Milo Yiannopoulos’s cancelled autobiography, including editor comments, has been made available in court filings by Simon & Schuster. Editorial comments range from questions about sources to requests to “DELETE UGH.” Though some have praised the editor for calling out Yiannopoulos’s bigotry, Jamil Smith pointed out that editor and publisher were not necessarily motivated by any moral concerns. “The editor’s brutal comments are somewhat entertaining,” he writes, “but none of this should distract from the fact that they sought to make his bigotry both digestible and marketable.”

BuzzFeed examines the top fifty fake news stories from Facebook in 2017, which were shared two million times more than similar stories from last year.

HuffPost editorial director Howard Fineman is moving to NBC. He’ll be working on stories about national politics.

At the New York Times, Jim Rutenberg reviews Steven Spielberg’s The Post, and details the ways in which the movie fails to give the Times enough credit for their own articles on the Pentagon Papers.

Margaret Sullivan reflects on her summer spent talking to residents of Angola, New York about their attitude toward the media. Rather than finding outright distrust of journalists, Sullivan said that she found more evidence that, more disturbingly, people are increasingly “indifferent” to current events. “Take the nail technician in her 20s who told me that she follows current events only glancingly, mostly on Facebook. National news, she said, doesn’t seem relevant to her life,” Sullivan recalled. “Like so many others I interviewed — about half — she didn’t vote in the presidential election. I left the salon with a great manicure and a heavy heart.”