Helen Dunmore awarded Costa prize; Vice suspends executives

Vice has suspended two executives following a December report in the New York Times detailing allegations of sexual misconduct at the company. Andrew Creighton, Vice Media’s president, and Mike Germano, its chief digital officer, have both been placed on leave pending an investigation into charges against the two men. Sarah Broderick, Vice’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, announced changes on Tuesday to address the issues reported in the Times article, including hiring a new HR head, instituting mandatory sexual harassment training programs, and creating community and mentoring initiatives. As the Times reports, Broderick also told employees that Vice Media was “committed to 50/50 male/female at every level across the organization by 2020 and pay parity by the end of 2018.”

Poet Helen Dunmore has posthumously been awarded the Costa prize for her last collection, Inside the Wave.

The Washington Post is launching two new newsletters on technology and cybersecurity.

A new biography of Richard Avedon has been criticized by the Avedon Foundation, which is asking publisher Spiegel & Grau to withdraw the book. The foundation claims that the book has factual errors and untruths, and that the book’s author, Norma Stevens, based some of her research on an unfinished manuscript by Avedon that mixed fact and fiction, though the foundation has not pointed to specific examples of this. Adam Gopnik, a friend of Avedon, told the Times, “It would be a source of grief to Dick to find himself the subject of a posthumous tell all, a genre he loudly, and often, despised.”

At Hazlitt, Haley Mlotek writes about women writers and self-loathing.