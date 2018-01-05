Novelist Aharon Appelfeld has died; Trump tries to halt publication of “Fire and Fury”

The New York Times has announced that Gregory Cowles will become the Books desk’s senior editor. Tina Jordan of Entertainment Weekly will be taking over Cowles old role as a fiction preview editor and Inside the List columnist, while Emily Eakin, formerly a senior editor at the New Yorker, will become the Books section’s preview editor.

Israeli novelist and Holocaust survivor Aharon Appelfeld has died at age eighty-five.

Los Angeles Times employees voted yesterday on unionizing the newsroom. The results will be available on January 19.

Lawyer Charles Harder has issued a letter on behalf of Trump to Henry Holt, the publisher of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, requesting that the company “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book.” But after the book rose to the top of Amazon’s charts, the publisher announced they would release the book today, four days before it was scheduled to hit shelves.

An Odyssey author Daniel Mendelsohn tells the New York Times’s “By the Book” column that he has “a Dantesque fantasy” that Donald Trump would be “forced to read ‘The Art of the Deal’ over and over again, throughout eternity.”

Literary Hub lists the many literary film adaptations to look forward to in 2018, including Maria Semple’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Shirley Jackson’s We Have Always Lived in the Castle, and Lawrence Wright’s The Looming Tower.