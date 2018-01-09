New Jersey prisons lift ban on “The New Jim Crow”; Man Booker now open to Irish publishers

The New Jersey prison system has lifted a ban on Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow after the ACLU called for the book to be made available to inmates. In a statement, New Jersey ACLU director Amol Sinha noted that the state incarcerates black residents at disproportionate rate. “The ratios and percentages of mass incarceration play out in terms of human lives,“ he said. “Keeping a book that examines a national tragedy out of the hands of the people mired within it adds insult to injury.”

Los Angeles-based PEN Center USA is merging with New York PEN. Suzanne Nossel will lead the newly-formed PEN America in New York, while Michelle Frank will continue to oversee all programming in Los Angeles.

Irish publishers are now able to submit books to the Man Booker Prize.

Condé Nast has hired Samantha Barry as editor in chief of Glamour. Barry was most recently CNN Worldwide’s executive producer of social and emerging media.

Tin House talks to Tayari Jones about family, the effects of mass incarceration, and her new book, An American Marriage.

Milo Yiannopoulos’s lawyers have filed a motion to withdraw as his counsel due to “a breakdown in the relationship” and “irreconcilable differences.” Yiannopoulos will now represent himself in his lawsuit against Simon & Schuster, a move he claims is necessary in order to access documents that had been for “attorneys eyes only.”