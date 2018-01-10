Harry Ransom Center buys Arthur Millers’s archive; John Dickerson to coanchor “CBS This Morning”

After holding on to almost two hundred boxes of Arthur Millers’s papers for years, the Harry Ransom Center has formally purchased the playwright’s archive for $2.7 million. Miller first sent parts of his archive to the center in the 1960s, when he was “short on cash and facing a big tax bill.”

At the New Republic, Alex Shepard wonders why publisher Henry Holt was not more prepared for Fire and Fury’s explosive sales. Although similar titles about the Trump administration have been published over the last year, few have provoked tweets from the president himself, much less a cease-and-desist letter. More copies are being rushed to print, Shepard writes, “but the consequences for Holt’s dithering will nevertheless be real. By dramatically failing to meet demand, Holt will lose hundreds, if not thousands, of sales due to piracy.”

Steve Bannon is stepping down from his role at Breitbart.

CNN has promoted Jim Acosta to chief White House correspondent.

John Dickerson will replace Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning. It is unclear if the Face the Nation anchor will continue his role on that program as well.

The Atlantic’s Adrienne LaFrance reports from a meeting of writers and editors held yesterday in Washington, DC to discuss “gender inequity and sexual misconduct in American newsrooms, and the extent to which newsroom culture has lagged behind coverage.”

Harper’s Magazine is planning to run an essay about sexual harassment by Katie Roiphe in the March issue. Last night, Twitter was buzzing with rumors that the article would publish the name of the woman who is rumored to have started the “Shitty Media Men” list. n+1 co-editor Dayna Tortorici patiently and cogently explained why that is such a bad idea, and other writers, such as Nicole Cliffe, Jamil Smith, and Roxana Gay, urged Harper’s not to go through with it, with Cliffe offering to pay writers who want to pull their articles from the March issue in protest. Smith tweeted: “Journalism should not operate merely at the whims of public demand or to protect its subjects. That said, perhaps the only folks who would welcome this woman’s exposure are those who would seek to do her harm, physically or otherwise. I hope that @Harpers pulls the story.”