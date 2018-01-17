The Awl to close at the end of January; David Simon working on “The Plot Against America” miniseries

“With a mixture of disappointment and relief,” The Awl announces that they will be discontinuing editorial operations at the end of January. The Hairpin will also close at the end of the month. “We’re intensely proud of what we managed to accomplish over the years,” the site’s staff write, “and while most of the credit goes to an astoundingly talented team of writers and editors, the greatest achievement any site can claim is in the quality and fervor of its audience, and on that score we feel like we were the most successful organization ever.”

The Wire director David Simon is working on a miniseries based on Philip Roth’s The Plot Against America. The six-episode show was announced in a New York Times interview with Roth, where he also explained the difference between his novel and our current political situation. “Charles Lindbergh, in life as in my novel, may have been a genuine racist and an anti-Semite and a white supremacist sympathetic to Fascism, but he was also—because of the extraordinary feat of his solo trans-Atlantic flight at the age of 25—an authentic American hero,” he explained. “Trump, by comparison, is a massive fraud, the evil sum of his deficiencies, devoid of everything but the hollow ideology of a megalomaniac.”

PBS will air a five-part series on sexual harassment next month. #MeToo, Now What? Will be hosted by Zainab Salbi.

At Slate, the founders of “DoubleX” discuss the vertical’s beginnings, closure, and the poor name choice. “We thought we were choosing something incredibly straightforward,” Emily Bazelon recalls, “which of course in retrospect seems like it left out a lot of people who decided to transition to becoming female and don’t have two X chromosomes.” Slate editor in chief Julia Turner remembers that it “was a little bit difficult from a business perspective to sell because the two X’s made some people think it was a porn site.”

Tonight, the Strand hosts a tribute to Denis Johnson in honor of his posthumously released short story collection, The Largesse of the Sea Maiden.