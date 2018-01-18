The “New Yorker” hires Katy Waldman; Remembering The Awl

Endeavor Content has bought the film and television rights to Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury. Wolff has signed on as an executive producer, and the Hollywood Reporter writes that “the massive deal is said to be in the seven-figure range.” The New York Times notes that, after Mark Halperin and John Heilemann’s HBO project on the 2016 campaign was cancelled in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, the adaptation “could be the first major dramatic portrayal of the Trump White House.”

Lupita Nyong’o is writing a children’s book. Sulwe will be published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in January 2019.

Slate’s Katy Waldman is moving to the New Yorker. Waldman will continue writing about books and contribute “regular essays on culture, language, and the politics of language” to the magazine’s website.

Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post correspondent who was held by the Iranian government for a year and a half, is returning to the paper’s WorldViews section as a staff writer.

Former writers and editors of The Hairpin and The Awl mourn the soon-to-close websites and remember their favorite articles. “The things those sites published made me want to be smarter and cooler and better,” The Intercept’s Sam Biddle writes. “I’m none of those things now, but it definitely made me want to keep trying. Oh, well. At least we still have the Skimm.” Splinter’s Brendan O’Connor recalls the best advice he received from The Awl’s editors, including “Keep it frothy!” and “Blogging is for suckers.”