Elena Ferrante to write column for “The Guardian”; HuffPost shuts down self-publishing platform

Elena Ferrante has signed on to write a weekly column for The Guardian’s magazine. Ferrante’s column, translated by Ann Goldstein, “will share her thoughts on a wide range of topics, including childhood, ageing, gender and, in her debut article, first love.” The first installment will appear this weekend in the redesigned magazine.

At Literary Hub, Maddie Crum talks to Red Clocks author Leni Zumas about what happens “when your feminist dystopia becomes a work of realism.”

Former President Jimmy Carter is working on a book about “faith, its far-reaching effect on our lives, and its relationship to past, present, and future events in American and around the world.” Faith: A Journey for All will be published by Simon & Schuster this March.

This year, Harper Collins’s audio division will release a selection of audiobooks on vinyl.

The Atlantic has hired Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand as a politics staff writer.

HuffPost is “immediately dissolving its self-publishing contributors platform.” The unpaid section of the site, which has 100,000 writers, will be replaced by opinion and personal writing by paid contributors. Editor Lydia Polgreen explained that the change came from a “desire to focus on quality reporting and minimize unvetted stories.” “Certainly the environment where fake news is flourishing is one where it gets harder and harder to support the idea of a ‘let a thousand flowers bloom’ kind of publishing platform,” she said.