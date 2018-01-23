Amy Chozick writing memoir about Hillary Clinton; NBCC Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the 2017 National Book Critics Circle Awards and the winners of the John Leonard Prize and the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award have been announced. John McPhee has won the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Carmen Maria Machado’s Her Body and Other Parties has won the John Leonard Prize. Award nominees include Masha Gessen’s The Future is History, Edmund Gordon’s The Invention of Angela Carter, Kevin Young’s Bunk, and Jesmyn Ward’s Sing, Unburied, Sing. Winners will be announced in March.

The New York Times reports that Gui Minhai, the Hong Kong book publisher who was abducted from Thailand by the Chinese government in 2015, “has disappeared again in dramatic fashion—snatched from a train bound for Beijing under the eyes of two Swedish diplomats.”

Amy Chozick is writing a memoir about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. Chasing Hillary “explores how [Chozick] came of age, aging out of her 20s and into her 30s, while covering Clinton, and what that kind of intertwined experience of growth revealed to her about Clinton—and about herself.” The book will be published by Harper in April.

Former Washington Post journalist and current Fox News host Howard Kurtz is working on a book about the Trump administration. Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War Over the Truth will be published by Regnery at the end of January. The Post’s Aaron Blake writes that Kurtz’s book could be “even more damning” than Fire and Fury. Excerpts from the book describe “a president who is acting haphazardly and without the guidance of his aides, making major allegations and policy decisions on whims,” Blake writes. “And the fact that it’s how Trump is described by an oft-sympathetic Fox News host makes it ring even truer.”

Jhumpa Lahiri talks to the New Yorker about translation, immigration, and the similarities between her two homes: the US and Italy. “It really strikes me that the two countries I now shuttle between and consider home are places where xenophobia still thrives,” she said.