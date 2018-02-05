Rose McGowan Cancels Book Tour; Publishers Man Booker to Stop Considering American Authors

Margaret Atwood explains why, even as Huly plans a second season of A Handmaid’s Tale, she’s not making money off of the rights to her 1985 novel.

“I think if you’re trying to figure out how to weave together 250 people’s different memories, and arrange them, there’s no better model than Errol Morris’s filmography.” Isaac Butler and Dan Kois discuss influences they looked to while writing The World Only Spins Forward, their new book about the history of Tony Kushner’s play Angels in America.

In her new controversial Harper’s article, Katie Roiphe, the author of In Praise of Messy Lives and other books, takes on the Shitty Men in Media list and Lorin Stein’s resignation from The Paris Review amid allegations of sexual misconduct. According to Roiphe, responses to the essay remind her of the “thought police” in George Orwell’s 1984. On CBS Sunday Morning, Roiphe noted: “Before the magazine article had even been published, thousands of people took to Twitter, furious at me for rumors about what might be in the piece. Total strangers called me ‘a garbage person,’ ‘a ghoul,’ ‘human scum.’”

Citing “unforeseen circumstances,” Rose McGowan has canceled the remainder of her book tour for her new memoir, Brave.

Thirty publishers have signed a letter requesting that the organizers of the Man Booker Prize reverse a 2014 decision which opened the award up to American authors. Since the rule change, two American authors have won the prize: Paul Beatty and George Saunders. According to the letter: “The rule change, which presumably had the intention of making the prize more global, has in fact made it less so, by allowing the dominance of Anglo-American writers at the expense of others; and risks turning the prize, which was once a brilliant mechanism for bringing the world’s English-language writers to the attention of the world’s biggest English-language market, into one that is no longer serving the readers in that market…. [It] will therefore be increasingly ignored.”

Conventional essays “feel inauthentic because they want control,” White Girls author Hilton Als says in a profile in the Guardian. “I think you have to let the mess come in.”