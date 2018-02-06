Editorial turnover at “Newsweek”; Emily Chang on writing “Brotopia”

Newsweek editor in chief Bob Roe, executive editor Ken Li, reporters Celeste Katz and Josh Saul, and International Business Times editor Josh O’Keefe were all fired yesterday, the Daily Beast reports. Anonymous employees noted that four of the fired staff had recently written about the company’s legal troubles. In response, Newsweek senior writer Matthew Cooper has resigned. “This coup d’grace comes at the end of a string of scandals and missteps during your tenure,” Cooper wrote in a letter addressed to CEO Dev Pragad. “Leaving aside the police raid and harassment scandal—a dependent clause I never thought I would write—it’s the installation of editors, not Li and Roe, who recklessly sought clicks at the expense of accuracy, retweets over fairness, that leaves me most despondent not only for Newsweek but for other publications that don’t heed the lessons of this publication’s fall.”

The Atlantic is removing the comments section from their website. Starting this Friday, thoughts from readers will be collected and published in the Letters section.

The National Magazine Award is discontinuing its Magazine of the Year and Multimedia awards.

Rachel Kushner talks to the New Yorker about prison, crime, and her upcoming book, The Mars Room.

Emily Chang tells TechCrunch that the impetus for her new book Brotopia came from an interview with venture capitalist Mike Moritz, who told her that his firm wouldn’t “lower our standards” by bringing on a female partner. “For the next few months, everyone wanted to talk with me about what he’d said,” she remembered. “There were these visceral debates about why women are so underrepresented in tech — with some saying it’s pop culture, or a pipeline problem, or that women don’t want these jobs. And the more people I talked with, the more I realized that there were a lot of false myths that have combined with economic and cultural forces to bring us to this point.”