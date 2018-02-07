Megan Greenwell hired as Deadspin editor; Tronc plans to sell the “Los Angeles Times”

Megan Greenwell has been hired as the editor in chief of Deadspin, Gizmodo Media Group’s sports website. Greenwell, the first woman to take on the role, is replacing Tim Marchman, who now leads the company’s Special Projects desk.

Tyra Banks and her mother Carolyn London are writing a book together that will “get raw, real and cray-in-a-good-way.” Perfect is Boring will be published in April.

International Business Times senior writer David Sirota has resigned from the company after the firing of top IBT and Newsweek staff.

Tronc is likely selling the Los Angeles Times.

Tavis McGinn talks to The Verge about the six months he spent monitoring Mark Zuckerberg’s approval rating.

At the Paris Review, Marissa Grunes reflects on Primitive Technology, “a Walden for the YouTube age.” The online series follows John Plant, an Australian man “who builds huts, weapons, and tools using only naturally occurring materials” and “wears only navy blue shorts, rarely looks at the camera, and never speaks.”

An American Marriage author Tayari Jones tells the New York Times’s “By the Book” column about her ideal mystery book. “I like my dead body in Chapter 1, and then spending the rest of the novel figuring it out,” she said. “Motives should be love, money or revenge. Spare me the sick stuff.”

Tonight, Wesley Morris and Zadie Smith discuss her new essay collection, Feel Free, at St. Ann’s church in Brooklyn.