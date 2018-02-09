“LA Times” discontinues Jacket Copy; Daniel Raeburn on the paradoxes of writing a memoir

The New York Times’s books desk has hired Rumaan Alam as a special projects editor. Alam is a regular contributor to many sections of the paper, and his writing has been published by the New Yorker, the Wall Street Journal, and many other publications.

The Los Angeles Times is discontinuing its book blog, Jacket Copy. When Jacket Copy was created ten years ago, writes Carolyn Kellogg, “Blogs were a thing then . . . a way to get news and commentary onto the internet quickly.” But now, as the newspaper has adapted to the digital age, separating print and web content has become unnecessary.

Vessels author Daniel Raeburn reflects on the paradoxes of writing a memoir. “You’re walking a tricky balance beam. . . . You have to be confident in your telling of what happened, but not too confident about what it means,” he said. “A good rule of thumb comes from Kafka, who said, ‘In the struggle between you and the world, you must side with the world.’”

“In a nation full of political hobbyists, championing dystopian art has become a go-to for those who want to take a political stand without actually doing anything,” writes Brady Gerber at Literary Hub.

At Politico, former Newsweek writer Matthew Cooper details his experience at the magazine, which recently removed several top editors and is being investigated for fraud.

Pod Save America, the podcast created by former Obama White House staffers, will work with HBO to broadcast several TV specials from the 2018 midterms campaign trail. “The 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious,” podcast hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor said in a statement. “We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots.”