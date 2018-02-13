Peter Thiel drops out of SXSW panel; Lucinda Williams to write memoir

Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo speculates on which of Time Inc’s titles will be sold by Meredith Corporation first. Most observers agree that Sports Illustrated is most likely to be sold quickly as “it is undoubtedly the sorest thumb in a stable that serves a predominantly female audience—the Better Homes and Gardens–Real Simple–Rachael Ray Every Day demographic,” writes Pompeo.

Lucinda Williams is working on a memoir that covers “her childhood in the South to how she became a late bloomer success in the music industry.” The untitled book will be published by Henry Holt in 2020.

The Trump administration is attempting to eliminate funding for the National Endowment of the Arts again.

Eric Thurm reflects on the unexpected media criticism found in HBO’s High Maintenance.

Ben Brantley visits the Morgan Library & Museum’s “Tennessee Williams: No Refuge but Writing,” an exhibition of the playwright’s manuscripts, paintings, and other personal items.

Wired looks at the turmoil inside Facebook over the last two years, starting with the destruction of the website’s Trending Topics team, through the 2016 election, and the company’s attempts to fix the mess they created.

Peter Thiel will not be participating in a previously-scheduled SXSW panel. Thiel was supposed to talk with author Ryan Holiday about orchestrating “a nearly decade long conspiracy that culminated in the bankruptcy and closure of Gawker” and what the site’s shutdown means for “privacy . . . culture [and] the future of the free press.”