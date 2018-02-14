Vice employee files pay discrimination lawsuit; Angela Davis’s papers acquired by Harvard

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is writing a new book, to be published by Simon & Schuster next fall. Leadership explores the “unique journeys” of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson and “analyzes how they emerged to confront the challenges and contours of their times.”

A former Vice Media employee has filed a class-action pay discrimination lawsuit against the company. Elizabeth Rose, who worked as a project manager at Vice from 2014 to 2016, “received internal memos that showed the salaries of about 35 Vice media employees,” which revealed a gender pay gap. In one example, the Los Angeles Times reports that “Rose learned that a male subordinate — whom she hired — made about $25,000 more per year than her.”

Angela Y. Davis’s papers have been acquired by the Arthur and Elizabeth Schlesinger Library at Harvard. The collection includes more than one hundred boxes of items “including correspondence, photographs, unpublished speeches,” and more.

Yesterday, the New York Times announced that Quinn Norton was joining its editorial board, only to fire her later that day “after a history of homophobic and racially insensitive tweets were uncovered.”

In the inaugural Lit Hub Author Questionnaire, Teddy Wayne talks to Francisco Cantú, Gabrielle Birkner, Tim Kreider, Rachel Lyon, and Sigrid Nunez about their new books. “Without using complete sentences,” the authors describe what their lives were like while they were writing their books. Cantú was at “weekly sessions with a Jungian psychoanalyst,” while Lyon was “living with three roommates and as many cats in a Brooklyn apartment, and Nunez was dealing with “crippling anxiety over the rise of Trump, desolation and apocalyptic fears, [and] shame at the triumph of misogyny over decency.”