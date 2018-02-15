DeRay Mckesson writing book about racial injustice

Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson is writing a book. On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope, which will be published by Viking next September, examines “how deliberate oppression persists, how racial injustice strips our lives of promise, and how technology has added a new dimension to mass action and social change.”

The Washington Post is opening two new international bureaus, one in Hong Kong and another in Rome. The paper has also hired a second correspondent for its Mexico City bureau.

PEN America has awarded the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award to Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two Reuters journalists who were jailed in Myanmar for investigating and reporting on the Inn Din massacre.

Journalist Steve Coll talks about his new book, Directorate S.

USA Today has hired Nicole Carroll as the paper’s editor in chief. Carroll was most recently the vice president of news and editor of the Arizona Republic.

Evan Ramstad reflects on the difficulties in reporting on North Korea and the media savvy of the country’s leaders, most recently on display at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. “To advance its message and control its image, the North Korean government combines outrageous behavior with draconian limits on media access. It also benefits from the willingness of competitive news organizations to lower their reporting standards in return for access to a place that is exotic, scary, bizarre and even entertaining,” he writes. “Unfortunately, often enough, it has been able to count on journalists’ shortcuts and short memories for some extra polishing of its reputation in the world.”

Tonight at McNally Jackson, Liza Featherstone presents her new book, Divining Desire.