Ailsa Chang joins “All Things Considered”; John Lewis writing second graphic novel trilogy

To celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Man Booker prize, the organization will award a “Golden” Man Booker prize to one of fifty-one previous winners. 1981 winner Salman Rushdie “is likely a favourite to win,” The Guardian reports, “having already won the Best of Booker award in 2008, to mark the prize’s 40th anniversary, and the Booker of Bookers in 1993, for its 25th birthday.” The shortlist will be revealed in May.

NPR has hired two new hosts. Ailsa Chang is joining All Things Considered, while Noel King will work on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.

Congressman John Lewis is working on a second set of graphic novels about his life and career. The first book of the Run trilogy will be published in August.

Former New Republic owner Chris Hughes talks to Time about his new book, Starbucks coffee, and whether Mark Zuckerberg would make a good president. “I don’t think that is something that he is so interested in,” Hughes said. “We have a businessman taking the helm of the government, and it turns out that a lot of the experience that you need to be in that seat comes from being in the public sector and civil society.”

After New York Times employee complaints about Opinions staff editor Bari Weiss were leaked to HuffPost, editorial page editor James Bennett wrote a lengthy memo to staff, asking that any criticism be made privately. “Whether you disagree with some of our many viewpoints or not — surely you will — please understand that your colleagues in Opinion are committed to ideals that matter, to fair play, tolerance, pluralism, the free exchange of ideas and intellectual challenge,” Bennett wrote. “They, like you, are committed to helping The Times achieve its highest purposes.”