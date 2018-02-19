Francisco Cantú on what makes writing meaningful; Jim Waterson hired as media editor at “The Guardian”

The New York Times reports on the case of Curtis Dawkins, a Michigan prisoner who sold a short story collection while serving a life sentence and is now being sued by the state for the cost of his incarceration.

The Guardian talks to Francisco Cantú about the border patrol, immigration policy, and how writing can inspire change. “Writing is where I see myself being able to do the most meaningful work,” he said. “I still see it as a tool for exploring all the questions that I still have, about the way that violence is normalised in a society.”

Mark Konkol, who was hired as the editor of the Chicago Reader at the end of January, has been fired.

Jim Waterson has been hired as media editor at The Guardian. Waterson was most recently BuzzFeed UK’s political editor.

At Wired, May Jeong profiles Peter Madsen, the Danish engineer who was arrested for the murder of journalist Kim Wall.