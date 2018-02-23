Margaret Brennan to host “Face the Nation”

CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan has been hired as the next Face the Nation moderator, replacing John Dickerson, who replaced Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning earlier this year. The New York Times notes that Brennan’s new role makes her “the only woman currently serving as a solo anchor of a major Sunday political affairs show.”

Lupita Nyong’o has signed on to play the role of Trevor Noah’s mother in the film adaptation of his memoir, Born a Crime.

Literary Hub talks to Jeff VanderMeer about what it’s like to have your novel turned into a film.

BuzzFeed talks to Terese Marie Mailhot and Tommy Orange, two recent graduates of the Institute of American Indian Arts’s MFA program whose books are coming out this year. The first in the US to be indigenous-centered, the IAIA’s writing program creates a space outside the traditionally white academic and publishing worlds. “It’s very different for indigenous people, and black people, and people of color, because we are so often told to doubt ourselves, and our aesthetics, and what we do, simply because some of us are not traditionally taught how to write,” Mailhot said. “And even if we are, we are looked at as if we don’t know how—that we’re not authorities of our own work. And I just don’t buy it anymore.”

Journalist Charlie Warzel asks why Google, Facebook, and YouTube are so bad at spotting hoaxes and misleading stories in the wake of tragedies. Warzel writes, “This isn’t some new phenomenon. Still, the platforms are proving themselves incompetent when it comes to addressing them. . . . In many cases, they appear to be surprised by that such content sits on their websites.”