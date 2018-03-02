Ian Buruma’s reading list; Sherman Alexie’s apology

Ian Buruma, editor of the New York Review of Books and author of the new memoir A Tokyo Romance, talks to the New York Times’s By the Book section about travel writing, reading the classics, and the literary influences of his youth. “I was thrilled by Henry Miller, but perhaps not for entirely literary reasons. Another influence was John Cleland’s “Fanny Hill: Memoirs of a Woman of Pleasure,” which I found on my father’s bookshelves. Again, literary merit was of secondary importance,” he said. “I recognize that it is unusual to get one’s sexual education from an 18th-century porn novel, but I didn’t have the benefit (or the curse) of the internet when I grew up, nor much opportunity to learn on the job, as it were.”

Publishers Weekly reports that a growing number of people are denouncing novelist Sherman Alexie following anonymous claims made by women who say that Alexie has sexually harassed them: “Accusations against Alexie, which have been something of an open secret for weeks as journalists have scrambled to find sources willing to speak on the record about their experiences, reached a fever pitch on social media over the weekend.” Alexie has offered an apology: “To those whom I have hurt, I genuinely apologize.”

According the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and ABC News are among the possible buyers of FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver’s data-driven website and election-prediction machine.

Greg Tate, author of Flyboy 2 (2016) and the forthcoming James Brown’s Body and the Revolution of the Mind, reminisces about the days when the Village Voice was still in print. “I had a guy change the lock to my apartment. . . . I wrote him a check and he said, ‘Oh, you’re Iron Man, I read you all the time.’ And it happened with bouncers. They’d see my I.D. and say, ‘Oh, you’re the cat that writes for The Voice,’” he remembers. “Everyone read The Voice then, clearly—locksmiths and bouncers included. It was a clue-in that it wasn’t just my family or friends.”

Watch the first trailer for Sweetbitter, the Starz show based on Stephanie Danler’s bestselling novel.