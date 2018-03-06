Mary Beard on #MeToo; Women in fiction

In honor of Women’s History Month, New York Times book critics compile a reading list of novels by women, and discuss ”writers who are opening new realms to us, whose book suggest and embody unexplored possibilities in form, feeling and knowledge.” From Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels to Ottessa Moshfegh’s Homesick for Another World, “each book’s utterly distinct style emerges as its women try to invent a language for their lives.”

Attn is partnering with Showtime to create a 60 Minutes–style news program. The half-hour show will “bring a youthful, provocative perspective to coverage of politics, socio-economics and other societal issues, and fresh stories, to the network’s premium television audience.”

At the Times, Patrick Healy has been been hired as politics editor. Healy most recently served as the paper’s culture editor.

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are adapting Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere into a limited series.

Mary Beard talks to the Los Angeles Review of Books about her latest book, Women and Power: A Manifesto, and what she thinks about the #MeToo movement. “I think that it’s a very good idea for women to speak up for women,” she said. “All the same, I want women to be heard talking about anything and everything, not just about the difficulty of being women, however important that is. Look, for example, at the general governmental and parliamentary roles of women, and in a way, you could say, ‘Well, the United Kingdom has had two female prime ministers,’ and that’s true. But it’s never had a female chancellor of the Exchequer.”

Tonight at the Brooklyn Historical Society, Lenny Letter’s Jessica Grose and Jezebel’s Koa Beck discuss the future of feminism.