Farrar, Straus and Giroux names new publisher; Jhumpa Lahiri on translating friends

Farrar, Straus and Giroux has appointed Faber & Faber publisher Mitzi Angel as its publisher. Angel will take over later this year for longtime publisher Jonathan Galassi, who will stay on as president and continue to acquire and edit books. “There’s that great line from ‘The Leopard’ where one of the characters says, ‘If we want things to stay as they are, things will have to change,’” Galassi said of the decision. “Publishing has changed radically in the last 15 years, and we need to hold to the core of what we’re doing, but change what we’re publishing and how we publish.”

Wendell Steavenson explains why she switched to novels.“I always wanted to write fiction, and though journalism wasn’t a detour, the first intention was always to write good stories.”

Romance writers reflect on how the 2016 election changed their genre.

At the Washington Post, Michael Lindgren looks at the nominees for the National Book Critics Circle’s criticism award, which “include no work by a white man.” Winners will be announced next week.

Entertainment Weekly talks to Jhumpa Lahiri about her work translating Italian writer Domenico Starnone into English. The two met in Rome when Lahiri was living in the same apartment building as some of his relatives, which has made the translation process even more collaborative. “He’s my friend, and so I ask him stuff,” she explained. “If I’m here, I text him; if I’m in Rome, I go over to his house and bring my notebook and say ‘What about this word, what about that word, what did you mean by this?’”