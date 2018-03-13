Nancy Dubuc in talks to take over as Vice Media CEO

The longlist for the Man Booker International prize has been announced. The list includes two former winners of the award: Han Kang, who won in 2016, is nominated this year for The White Book; and László Krasznahorkai, who won in 2015, is being considered again for The World Goes On. The longlist also includes Jenny Erpenbeck, Antonio Muñoz Molina, and Virginie Despentes among the thirteen nominees. The short list will be released on April 12, with the winner to be announced on May 22.

Apple has purchased Texture, a digital magazine subscription service. At the SXSW conference, Apple executive Eddy Cue talked about the acquisition and Apple’s plans for future media ventures.

A&E Networks executive Nancy Dubuc is in talks to take over as Vice Media’s CEO, replacing Vice co-founder Shane Smith.

The paperback release of Sherman Alexie’s memoir You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me is being delayed indefinitely by its publisher, Hachette, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the author. Hachette said the postponement was made at the request of the author and released a statement: “We were surprised and troubled to hear the allegations that have recently emerged, and are concerned about the distress this situation has caused so many. . . . We’re encouraged that Sherman Alexie has apologized to those he has hurt and has dedicated himself, as he’s said, to becoming ‘a healthier man who makes healthier decisions.”

Tonight, Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn is hosting a reading and panel discussion for Go Home: New Voices on the Asian Diaspora, which is being published today by the Feminist Press in collaboration with the Asian American Writers’ Workshop. At tonight’s event, Chaya Babu, Gaiutra Bahadur, Kimiko Hahn, Alice Sola Kim, and Jason Koo will read and discuss their work with the anthology’s editor Rowan Hisayo Buchanan.