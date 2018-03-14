Why Alan Hollinghurst prefers the past

The New York Times talks to Alan Hollinghurst about Englishness, chronicling gay history through fiction, and why he prefers to write about the past rather than the modern era. “Contemporary life doesn’t suggest stories to me in quite the same way as the past,” he explained. “Contemporary life doesn’t have the things I find most interesting. . . . Secrecy, concealment, danger.”

St. Martin’s Press has bought the rights to Pope Francis’s book. A Future of Faith: The Path of Change in Politics and Society will be published in August.

Richard Flanagan’s Man Booker–winning novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North is being adapted for television.

The Times suggests a few books for outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to read now that he “has some free time,” including Hillary Clinton’s Hard Choices and George P. Schulz’s Turmoil and Triumph.

Shakespeare and Company will open two stores in New York this year, one in Greenwich Village and another on the Upper West Side.

Gizmodo looks at Project Veritas’s ongoing exposé of the tech world’s perceived liberal bias and examines the many ways in which they exploited the “ecosystem of connection and trust to wage its year-long investigation, turning the tools that Silicon Valley created against it.”

Elon Musk is funding a new comedy venture staffed with former employees of The Onion, the Daily Beast reports. Former editors Cole Bolton and Ben Berkley did not offer details, but confirmed that they “have learned nothing from prevailing trends in media and are launching a brand-new comedy project.”