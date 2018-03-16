Anthony Scaramucci signs book deal; Sloane Crosely on personal essays

The National Book Foundation has announced the judges for the 2018 National Book Awards. The longlist for the prize will be revealed in September.

Michael Caine is writing a new memoir. Blowing the Bloody Doors Off—And Other Lessons in Life will be published by Hachette books and does not yet have a publication date.

The Guardian reflects on the end of British music magazine NME, which published its last print copy this month.

Axios reports that Meredith Corp. is selling several titles that it recently acquired in its purchase of Time Inc, including Time, Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated.

Sloane Crosley tells the New York Times’s By the Book column that she is not drawn to writing that is based on the author’s own personal drama. “Never once have I thought, ‘I could really go for some personal essays right now,’” she said. “Somewhere, in a cold dark room, my publisher is shrieking, reading that sentence.”

Politico details the lengths that publisher Flatiron has gone to in order to keep James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty from leaking before its publication in April. Access to drafts of the book are password-protected, and “the project is stored under a code name so that staffers who are not involved in the project wouldn’t know where to find it if they tried.” Comey has also announced his book tour schedule, with stops in ten cities, including New York and Washington, DC.

Short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has signed a book deal with Hachette Nashville. Rather than a White House tell-all, Scaramucci’s The Blue Collar President: How Trump is Reinventing the Aspirational Working Class will be an examination of the president’s management style and entrepreneurial attitude. “I have seen him up close and personal and I know he has very good intentions,” Scaramucci told the New York Post. “Being an entrepreneur, I am actually very comfortable with his operating style—despite the fact that I’m a casualty of it.”