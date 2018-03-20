“Dear Evan Hansen” adapted into novel; Leslie Jamison on exceptionalism

At the Paris Review, Chris Kraus and Leslie Jamison discuss recovery, addiction narratives, and Jamison’s latest book, The Recovering. “So much of the book is a fight against exceptionalism,” Jamison said. “The idea that a story has to be ‘exceptional’ in order to be worth telling is curious to me. What if we looked at every single person’s story as a site of possibly infinite meaning? What if we came to believe that there isn’t hubris or narcissism in thinking your story might be worth sharing, only a sense of curiosity and offering?”

Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen will be adapted into a young adult novel by The Reminders author Val Emmich. Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel will be published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers in October.

The Phnom Penh Post may be forced to shut down after receiving a $3.9 million tax bill. The newspaper is currently Cambodia’s only independent news source after the Cambodia Daily closed last fall after being hit with its own bill for $6 million in taxes.

After Tronc chairman Michael Ferro resigned from the company’s board on Monday, Fortune reports that two women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

BuzzFeed News reports on the ways that trolls and hackers take over Facebook groups in order to spread fake news and misinformation.

The New York Times wonders whether James Comey’s upcoming book will be the next Fire and Fury. Although A Higher Loyalty was Amazon’s top-selling book on Sunday, it was pushed to number two yesterday by John Oliver’s A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, a parody of Mike Pence’s children’s book about his family’s rabbit.