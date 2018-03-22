Whiting Award winners announced; Penguin to publish Bill Cunningham memoir

The 2018 Whiting Award winners have been announced. Tommy Pico, Weike Wang, Anne Boyer, Brontez Purnell, Patty Yumi Cottrell, Esmé Weijun Wang, Rickey Laurentiis, Nathan Alan Davis, Hansol Jung, and Antoinette Nwandu will all receive $50,000.

Penguin has acquired a memoir by late style photographer Bill Cunningham. The manuscript was found by Cunningham’s family after his death in 2016. Fashion Climbing details Cunningham’s childhood in Boston and his life in New York. The book will be published in September and includes a preface by New Yorker writer Hilton Als.

New York Magazine has hired Gabriel Debenedetti as a national correspondent. Debenedetti was most recently a national political reporter at Politico.

Recode’s Peter Kafka explains why recent efforts by Google and Facebook to help publishers and improve online journalism won’t be enough.

Axios reports on Meredith Corp.’s plans for their newly-acquired magazines that don’t fit into their lifestyle brand, like Fortune and Sports Illustrated. The “basic message” from a staff meeting with CEO Tom Harty was: “We’re trying to sell you, but won’t shut you down if we fail.” Axios also notes that the company plans to lay off over 1,200 people over the next ten months.