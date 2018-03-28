Alex Gibney working on Tiger Woods documentary; How Colson Whitehead spends his free time

Daniel Heath Justice implores young indigenous writers to be persistent and trust their instincts. “Too often we’ve been told that our words don’t matter. Too often we’ve been told that Indigenous people are unworthy of consideration as writers,” he writes. “Your work is the inscribed embodiment of the survival and struggle of generations, the realization of possibility that’s so different from what so many of our ancestors had to face.”

The New York Times looks at the ways in which publishers have reacted to sexual misconduct claims against their authors.

Going Clear director Alex Gibney is adapting a new biography of Tiger Woods for television.

At The Guardian, Geeta Dayal reflects on Ursula K Le Guin’s forgotten electronica album from the 1980s.

Literary Hub rounds up the highlights from Underground Railroad author Colson Whitehead’s “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit. “In between projects, I decompress and don’t write for a year or year and a half, and that means video games and cooking, specifically X-Com and pork shoulder,” he said in explaining how he spends his downtime. “Cooking, I guess, and weeping into my shirt-tails are two things I enjoy doing.”

“What is this book-shaped thing that lies before us? Is it just a lark — a nutty novel you wrote because you’re famous and they let you? Or is it more than that — a furious, despairing takedown of America as the country battles its own worst instincts?” asks Jeff Giles in his review of Sean Penn’s new novel. “If it’s the latter, why did you bury your truest feelings and loveliest writing so deep in muck? “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff” might have had the power of a manifesto. Instead, it’s a riddle wrapped in an enigma and cloaked in crazy.”