Jesmyn Ward and Kevin Young win Anisfield-Wolf awards; Annelise Chen on writing autofiction

The city of New York has announced another round of its One Book, One New York program. James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk, Jennifer Egan’s Manhattan Beach, Hari Kunzru’s White Tears, Imbolo Mbue’s Behold the Dreamers, and Esmeralda Santiago’s When I Was Puerto Rican are all in the running, with the winner to be announced in May.

The winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards have been announced. Jesmyn Ward’s Sing, Unburied, Sing won the fiction category, while Kevin Young’s Bunk has won the nonfiction prize.

So Many Olympic Exertions author Annelise Chen says that she’s noticed one thing she and other autofiction writers have in common: their “unexplained revulsion” at writing pure fiction. “It’s not something we can explain — the moment we feel like we’re making something up, we feel disgust. So autofiction might be the logical end result when a fiction writer can’t stomach fiction.”

Condé Nast says that there’s no truth to the rumors that Anna Wintour is leaving the company.

Conservative columnist Kevin Williamson’s first piece for The Atlantic claims that the Democratic party is “dreaming up excuses to sue or jail people for their views on climate change, and the United States is for the moment left with two authoritarian populist parties.” However, neither of his two cited sources for the lawsuit claim—one of which is a four-year-old Gawker opinion post—back it up.

Sinclair Broadcast Group executive chairman David Smith tells New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi that he does not trust any print media. “The print media is so left wing as to be meaningless dribble which accounts for why the industry is and will fade away,” he wrote in an email when Nuzzi requested an interview. “For a pundit or a far-right politician, statements like Smith’s have become expected in the Trump era,” Nuzzi notes. “But from one of the most powerful media executives in the country, they’re not.”