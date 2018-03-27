Ian Buruma on writing about his younger self

The New York Review of Books collects scenes from the March for Our Lives in New York and Washington, DC. Lucy Jakub writes that the capital’s march was “by turns high school variety show, pop concert, and memorial tribute,” and didn’t involve much marching. “At the D.C. Women’s March in 2017, the rally was effectively invisible and inaudible to most of the crowd, which was antsy to go somewhere and yell at somebody,” she writes. “The organizers of the March for Our Lives knew that what the people want now, above all, are the kids. We came to listen and to look them in the eyes.”

Ian Buruma talks to The Guardian about Brexit, Japan, and his new memoir, A Tokyo Romance. Buruma said that in order to write the book, he had to see his younger self as a character separate from himself. “You have all these snippets and impressions, and you have to make them into a coherent story. It is partly out of your imagination,” he explained. “Of course, memory works that way anyway. You’re always re-editing it subconsciously.”

The New York Times consults several lawyers about the lawsuit between Harper Lee’s estate and Aaron Sorkin.

The Intercept talks to Eve Ewing about Black Panther, public schools, and her new book, Electric Arches.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is launching his own production company with Viacom.

Literary Hub celebrates the beginning of the first Zodiac sign’s season with a round up of literary Aries, including Frank O’Hara, Kathy Acker, Valerie Solanas, and Maya Angelou. “In Aries season, flowers begin belligerently shooting pollen everywhere, much like an Aries writing at their desk—or an Aries doing anything, really,” Randon Rosenbohm writes. “They are seminal, self-starting, and, stereotypically, self-centered, enthusiastically spreading their seed, regardless of the allergies of the weak.