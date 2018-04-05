Man Booker reverses decision to change Taiwanese author’s nationality; Sloane Crosley on being an outsider

The Man Booker International prize has reversed its decision to change Taiwanese author Wu Ming-Yi’s nationality from Taiwan to “Taiwan, China.” Wu, whose novel The Stolen Bicycle is on the longlist for the prize, was previously listed as being from Taiwan, but The Guardian reports that “following a complaint from the Chinese embassy in London last week, his nationality was changed on the prize’s website.”

Look Alive Out There author Sloane Crosley talks to Hazlitt about how living in New York affects her writing. “I grew up in White Plains, which is a commuter town thirty minutes outside of the city. So, while I’m not from New York, it’s not exactly the same as moving to New York from Florida or England. . . . I’m invited to the party, but I don’t feel totally comfortable,” she said. “But you have to be slightly uncomfortable to be able to walk down the street and notice things. It’s hard to observe something if you’re the life of the party or the white-hot center of it.”

Roxane Gay is editing a pop-up magazine at Medium, where twenty-four writers respond to the same question: “What does it mean to live in an unruly body?”

Fast Company details the history of abuse, trolling, and fake news on Twitter, and the company’s struggle to find a solution to it. BuzzFeed’s Charlie Warzel writes that the recent shooting at YouTube shows that the social media platform is no longer a useful resource during breaking-news events. “Twitter has long been a vital service for following along with current events as they unfold in real time,” he writes. “But in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy, Twitter’s usefulness is offset considerably by a growing chorus of trolls, hoaxers, and irresponsible commentators. It’s loud and reactive at a time when restraint is most necessary.”

Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo goes “inside the woke civil war at the New York Times,” where staff are split on generational lines over issues like sexual misconduct and the paper’s opinions writers. “The olds feel like the youngs are insufficiently respectful of long-standing journalistic norms, or don’t get that things are the way they are for a reason,” one younger employee told Pompeo. “The youngs feel like the olds are insufficiently willing to acknowledge the ways in which the world and media landscape have changed, and that our standards and mores should evolve to reflect that.”