Emily Nemens chosen as “Paris Review” editor; Gothamist Kickstarter faces backlash

The Paris Review has chosen Emily Nemens as its new editor. Nemens was most recently the co-editor of the Southern Review. “Her literary tastes, her accomplishments, the combination of her work ethic and her sense of collaboration—both with her writers and her staff—make her a really unique package of talent,” one board member told the New York Times. “This is someone who is on a steep trajectory, and The Paris Review is going to benefit from that.”

The Atlantic has fired columnist Kevin Williamson “after it became apparent that his belief that women who get an abortion should be hanged was more than just a single tweet,” the Daily Beast reports.

Penguin Random House has named Madeline McIntosh as CEO and Allison Dobson as president.

Literary Hub has a round up of this year’s literary Guggenheim fellows, which includes Teju Cole, Roxane Gay, Rachel Cusk, Deb Olin Unferth, and more.

NiemanLab’s Laura Hazard Owen explains the backlash to the WNYC revival of Gothamist, the local news website that was shut down by its billionaire owner after employees decided to unionize. After WNYC acquired the website through donor funding, Gothamist began a Kickstarter campaign for $100,000, something critics say is unfair to their previously unpaid contributors and underpaid employees. “From this angle, the Gothamist Kickstarter, and WNYC putting out its hand to readers to relaunch the site when WNYC already received money (including from one unidentified source) to acquire it, feels . . . weird,” Owen writes. “Like, use the money you already have.”