New York Magazine Turns Fifty

This week, New York Magazine is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary. To celebrate, it’s running an oral history, with quotes from editors and contributors, including Tom Wolfe, Gloriam Steinem, Gail Sheehy, Michael Wolff, and Frank Rich. In the first issue, which came out on April 8, 1968, Tom Wolfe wrote about accents and status, and Arthur C. Clarke wrote about Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

William T. Vollmann’s new books about nuclear- and carbon-based fuels should “scare the hell out of you.”

Amazon’s TV adaptation of the Lord of the Rings could wind up costing more than $1 billion to make.

In the wake of the rapid departure of controversial right-wing columnist Kevin Williamson—who written, among other things, that “the law should treat abortion like any other homicide”—the Atlantic says it will be more thorough in its vetting of future hires.

In January, the New York Times Book Review announced its plans to stop publishing the Bestseller List for graphic novels. But the review is continuing to take comics seriously: It recently hired Ed Park and Hillary Chute to write a new column about graphic novels, which will start this month.

Novelist Anthony Marra, author of The Tsar of Love and Techno, has won the 2018 Simpson Family Literary Prize, which supports mid-career authors.