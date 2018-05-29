Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Sheila Heti on motherhood

The Library of Congress has announced the lineup for this year’s National Book Festival main stage. Authors include Amy Tan, Dave Eggers, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Emily Cooke is joining the New Republic as editorial director. Cooke was most recently the deputy editor of Harper’s Magazine, and previously worked as an editor at Bookforum and the New Inquiry.

Alex Bowler has been hired as publisher at Faber. The Granta executive publisher will replace Faber’s current publisher Mitzi Angel, who is leaving the company for Farrar, Straus and Giroux this fall.

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s upcoming book has been cancelled.

Sheila Heti talks to The Guardian about the ways mothers and non-mothers judge each other for their respective choices. “Maybe if we both feel shame it’s because it’s shameful to be a woman. Whatever you choose you feel shame,” she said. “I wonder if it’s ever going to change, or if women will feel that way until there are no humans ever.”

In the New Yorker profiles Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie remembers the difficulty of being a new mother and trying to continue writing. “I’d take her to the playground, with what I call the Society of Stay-at-Home Mothers, who are all deeply good and pure and righteous, and their entire lives are about the well-being of their child,” she remembered, “and I’m, like, Oh, Lord, I haven’t even read the damn news, I’m reading fiction only for thirty minutes before sleep, that’s not the person I am.”