Lambda Literary Award winners announced; Will “Interview” magazine return?

General H. R. McMaster is the latest former member of the Trump administration to start shopping a book. BuzzFeed News reports that the erstwhile national security adviser is working with ICM agent Amanda Urban on his proposal.

Wall Street Journal executive editor Matt Murray is taking over for Gerard Baker as the paper’s editor in chief. Baker will stay on as editor at large, a role that includes writing a regular weekend column and hosting a “WSJ-branded news and interview show on Fox Business News.”

The Lambda Literary Award winners were announced this week. Roxane Gay won the Trustee Award, while Edmund White received the Visionary Award. Other winners include Carmen Maria Machado, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, and Barbara Browning.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Fox News is not profiting from its pro-Trump shows. “The pro-Trump thing isn’t working,” one employee told Sherman. “We can’t monetize DACA and the wall and that right-wing shit.”

Women’s Wear Daily reports that Interview magazine, which recently declared bankruptcy, may relaunch soon under the control of Kelly Brant, the magazine’s president, and Jason Nikic, who most recently served as Interview’s chief revenue officer. WWD notes that both Brant and Nikic “had a hand in not paying the many people who worked under them” before the bankruptcy, and by choosing to file under Chapter 7, they may be able to avoid paying back the millions that they owe. “But should Interview relaunch after essentially skipping out on fees to hundreds of players in the fashion and publishing industry, is it possible that it will have the same allure for prospective contributors?” WWD’s Kali Hays wonders. “Will anyone be willing to risk working for people who have shown at best an indifference to timely and full payment to their partners and employees? As Warhol himself said, ‘Art is what you can get away with.’”