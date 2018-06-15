“Washington Post” staff ask owner Jeff Bezos for fair wages; Carmen Maria Machado on #MeToo

Editorial and administrative staff at the Washington Post have written an open letter to owner Jeff Bezos “asking for fairness for each and every employee who contributed to this company’s success.” The letter outlines concerns about a lack of raises, job security, and unfair demands on laid-off employees. “Please show the world that you not only can lead the way in creating wealth, but that you also know how to share it with the people who helped you create it,” they conclude.

Houston Chronicle managing editor Vernon Loeb has been hired as The Atlantic’s new politics editor. Loeb has previously worked at the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Literary Hub hosts a discussion by Allie Rowbottom, Thea Lim, Aja Gabel, and Chelsea Hodson on the publication process for debut authors.

Jackie Chan is working on a memoir. Never Grow Up will be published by Gallery Books in November.

In the New York TImes’s “By the Book” column, Michael Ondaatje reminisces about teaching literature at Columbia University’s medical school. “They were wonderful students; in some ways, they read books more perceptively than the usual academic students,” he recalled. “As if a character flaw resided in a specific and therefore limited area, such as the liver. So the problem could be eventually overcome.”

Her Body and Other Parties author Carmen Maria Machado talks to Vulture about her next book, her encounter with Junot Diaz, and what should happen to men after the #MeToo movement. “If all things were equal, if it was fair, men would get to experience what we get to experience. In terms of having their art utterly devalued at every turn. In terms of not being taken seriously,” she said. “Obviously . . . I don’t think that will happen.”