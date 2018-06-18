“The Changeling” Will Be Adapted for TV; Arundhati Roy on Why Authors Should Be Unpopular

Victor LaValle’s novel The Changeling is being adapted into a TV series that will air on FX.

The legendary and inimitable Happy Ending reading series will return for one night: June 27 at Joe’s Pub. This installment is titled “Anxiety and Misdiagnosis,” and the lineup will include Amanda Stern (Happy Ending’s creator and longtime host, and the author of the new book Little Panic), Alexander Chee (The Queen of the Night and How to Write an Autobiographical Novel), and Leslie Jamison (The Empathy Exams and The Recovering). Musical guest TBA. Tickets are available here.

Arundhati Roy answers questions from a number of fans—Lionel Shriver, Eve Ensler, Ali Smith, and a number of readers—discussing her favorite Beatle, political resistance, censorship in India, and why writers should be “unpopular.”

Hanif Kureishi has offered a response to novelist Lionel Shriver, who last week ridiculed Penguin Random House for its efforts at diversity. “No one knows what a more democratic and inclusive culture would be like. It is fatuously omniscient to assume it would be worse than what we already have,” Kureishi writes. “The attempt of reactionaries to shut people down shows both fear and stupidity. But it’s too late: they will be hearing from us.

The New York Times has published a series of photos from the biggest parties during Book Expo America.

Pulbishers Weekly examines how Literary Hub has, since its launch in 2015, become “one of the premier literature-focused sites on the web.”