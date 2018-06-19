Moira Donegan working on book; 2017 VIDA Count released

Journalist Moira Donegan is writing a book. Her agent Monika Woods confirmed to Page Six that “Moira is working on a book following in the tradition of her sharp, insightful work on gender and feminism today.”

VIDA Women in Literary Arts has released the 2017 VIDA Count, a report that its authors say has taken on new importance in the era of Trump and #MeToo.

Rolling Stone has promoted Jason Fine to editor. Fine has served as the magazine’s managing editor since 2015.

Newspaper conglomerate Tronc is changing its name back to Tribune Publishing. A source says that the name change was approved last month, but was held up by the recently-completed sale of the Los Angeles Times and other papers. Spurred by the sale, a group of Illinois investors are hoping to raise enough money to either bid on the Chicago Tribune or become the majority shareholder in Tronc.

At the Los Angeles Review of Books, Tom Rosenstiel talks to Jake Tapper about the difference between journalism and fiction writing. “The ability to make it up is the obvious difference,” said Tapper, whose debut novel The Hellfire Club came out this spring. “In fiction, you can take a historical tidbit and twist it to make the story better. (Though since I’m a journalist at my core I did feel obligated to explain those liberties in an extensive endnote section.)”