Michelle Alexander joins the “New York Times”; Martin Amis on aging novelists

The New Jim Crow author Michelle Alexander is joining the New York Times Opinion section. In a statement, editorial page editor James Bennet called Alexander “a powerful writer, a fierce advocate for a more just world and a deep believer in open-minded, searching debate over how to achieve it.”

America Ferrera is editing an anthology of essays “about the experience of growing up between cultures in America. American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures—which features pieces by Roxane Gay, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Issa Rae, Jenny Zhang, among others—will be published by Gallery Books next September.

Silvia Killingsworth has been hired by Bloomberg Businessweek as digital editor. Killingsworth was most recently the editor of The Awl and has previously worked at the New Yorker as managing editor.

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter is working on a media company of his own. The New York Post reports that the venture is “rumored to be a multi-platform venture centering, at least at first, on wealthy and famous European families, including Britain’s royal family” and “could take flight before the end of the year.”

At the Los Angeles Review of Books, Scott Timberg talks to Martin Amis about poetry, aging novelists, and his latest essay collection, The Rub of Time. “Medical science has given us the spectacle of the doddering novelist. As I say in the first of the Nabokov essays, all of the great novelists are dead by the time they reach my age,” Amis said. “Novelists probably do go on longer than they ought to, now. Philip Roth has done the dignified thing, just quit. . . . It seems to me that rather than gouging out another not-very-original book, you should just step aside.”