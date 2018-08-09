Crystal Hana Kim on her new book; A film book fair at Metrograph this weekend

ProPublica is expanding its Local Reporting Network to include investigative reporting on government and politics at the state level. The grant will cover the salary and benefits for reporters at seven news outlets.

Kate Lewis is replacing Joanna Coles as Hearst’s chief content officer.

At Hazlitt, Nicole Chung talks to Crystal Hana Kim about inherited trauma, storytelling, and Korean identity in her new book, If You Leave Me. Kim said she was surprised by some of her early readers’ perceptions of life during the Korean War. “Once I workshopped a chapter . . . one of the comments was: ‘I don’t know that a woman of this time would have these sexual desires,’” she remembered. “And I just remember thinking, ‘What?’ I wanted people to understand that women in these circumstances would have the same desires, the same wants, maybe some of the same ambivalence about becoming a mother that many women today experience.”

At The Atlantic, Todd S. Purdum writes about the dangers of performative journalism. Discussing Jim Acosta’s combative relationship with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Purdum writes: “Whenever a reporter who has not been kidnapped by terrorists, shot by an assailant, or won a big prize becomes an actor in her own story, she has lost the fight. Or in this case, reinforced the corrosive, cynical, and deeply dangerous feedback loop that has convinced Trump’s most fervent supporters that his relentless brief against the press has merit.”

This weekend, Metrograph cinema will be hosting a film book fair. Vendors will be selling film-related memorabilia, magazines, scripts, ephemera, monographs, and more. The theater will also host screenings all weekend, including a showing of Reds presented by critic Darryl Pinckney, two Roald Dahl movies (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and You Only Live Twice, a James Bond movie for which Dahl wrote the screenplay), and Sunset Boulevard.