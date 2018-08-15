Hannah Gadsby writing memoir; New York Media considering sale

Hannah Gadsby, creator of the Netflix special Nanette, is writing a book. Ten Steps to Nanette will detail the “funny and sometimes dark events of the Australian comedian’s life leading up to her realization that she had to quit comedy as she knew it.” Ballantine has reportedly bought the US publishing rights to Gadsby’s book, which will come out in Australia next year.

Axios has hired Felix Salmon to write a weekly newsletter with “a focus on big personalities in markets and business,” Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo reports.

Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, a feature film about JT Leroy starring Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart, will close the Toronto Film Festival next month.

The owners of New York Media, which includes New York magazine, Vulture, and The Cut, is “exploring options including a possible sale,” the Wall Street Journal reports. In an email obtained by CNBC, CEO Pam Wasserstein wrote that while she and her family “would be happy to continue owning” the publisher, “partnering to support acquisitions or other ways of growing might make sense. Or it might not.”

As over two-hundred newspapers around the country prepare to simultaneously run anti-Trump editorials on their op-ed pages this Thursday, Politico’s Jack Shafer writes that the plan, instigated by the Boston Globe’s opinions editor Marjorie Pritchard, “is sure to backfire.” “It will provide Trump with the circumstantial evidence of the existence of a national press cabal that has been convened solely to oppose him,” he writes. “When editorials roll off the press on Thursday, all singing from the same script, Trump will reap enough fresh material to whale on the media for at least a month.”